Donald E. Bruckner
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Bruckner, Donald E.

March 29, 1946 - June 10, 2021

Preceded in death by son, Jesse Bruckner; sister, Marge Steffan; brother, Les Bruckner. Survived by wife of 56 years, Paula Bruckner; daughter, Dawn (Paul) Carl; son, Tony (Deana) Bruckner; brothers, Larry (Diane) Bruckner and Bob (Cindy) Bruckner; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.

VISITATION: Sunday, June 13, 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14, at 10am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 5529 Leavenworth St. Interment to follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
5529 Leavenworth St., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Very sad for the loved ones he left behind. I´m praying for strength, much love and peace for you all. I am Dawn´s coworker in Lees Summit.
Melissa Clarke
Other
June 19, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Bill Hahn
Other
June 13, 2021
Paula, We are so sorry to hear about Don / I remember him stopping by Lancer and he was such the nicest man. Loving you and your family during this time. You know you can always give to the Lord and he'll carry your burden. Missing you terribly ... Helen Byon Paasch
Helen Byon
Friend
June 13, 2021
sending you & your family my Spiritual Blessings Paula, so sorry to hear about Don. I still think of that night Bill & I, you & Don met down at Neighorhood bar there on Saddle Creek & Leavenworth, the 4 of us had a fun time that night! May he R.I.P. Love, Smitty
Smitty
Friend
June 13, 2021
RIP Don, I will always remember you down at Olson's bar!
john cullen
Friend
June 12, 2021
Don and I grew up together. We had some adventures that only we would think were cool. Our parents would have fainted if they knew. Good memories.
Larry Vondra
Friend
June 12, 2021
My thoughts are with you Paula. Havent seen you since Lancer days. But still miss you all from back then. I am sorry about hour husband. My husband (Keith) passed also 6 yrs ago at 57 yrs. pretty devastating. I am thinking of you and the family.
Jenny Smith
Friend
June 11, 2021
In memory of the most stand up guy I've ever met. You'll be missed Wolfer.........
Mick Richter
Friend
June 11, 2021
Don worked for my Dad for many years. They are probably already sharing a beer in heaven! My deepest sympathy to your family.
Jill Zerzan Shefte
Friend
June 11, 2021
Paula and Family, sending sympathy to you. So sorry to hear of Don's passing. God Bless, Marlene and Familymar
Marlene Chaney
Friend
June 11, 2021
