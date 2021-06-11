Bruckner, Donald E.
March 29, 1946 - June 10, 2021
Preceded in death by son, Jesse Bruckner; sister, Marge Steffan; brother, Les Bruckner. Survived by wife of 56 years, Paula Bruckner; daughter, Dawn (Paul) Carl; son, Tony (Deana) Bruckner; brothers, Larry (Diane) Bruckner and Bob (Cindy) Bruckner; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
VISITATION: Sunday, June 13, 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14, at 10am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 5529 Leavenworth St. Interment to follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.