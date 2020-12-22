Byers, Donald C.
May 28, 1933 - December 20, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Fay and Elizabeth Byers. Sisters: Shirley, Lois Neneman, and Janet Murcek. Survived by wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen (Haley), sons Don (Deb), Bob (Jane), Gary (Sandy), Bill (Debbie). Daughter Suzanne (Kevin) Post. Grandchildren: Kristin, Bobby, Ali, Brian, Jessica, Donny, Amanda, Alex, Ben, and Haley.24 Great-grandchildren; Brother: Tom (Marilyn) Byers
Many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.Don will be remembered best for his love of family, faith, and sports. He was born and raised in Omaha. Graduated from Holy Name High School, attended and played baseball at Creighton University and UNO, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He had a 33 year career with the telephone company and retired in 1986.
Services will be held Thursday, 10am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo St. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Mass for the Shut-ins c/o Omaha Serra Clubs or St. Pius X /St. Leo School. The services will be live streamed at the following link: https://heartstreaming.link/Donald-C-Byers
