Donald C. Byers
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Byers, Donald C.

May 28, 1933 - December 20, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Fay and Elizabeth Byers. Sisters: Shirley, Lois Neneman, and Janet Murcek. Survived by wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen (Haley), sons Don (Deb), Bob (Jane), Gary (Sandy), Bill (Debbie). Daughter Suzanne (Kevin) Post. Grandchildren: Kristin, Bobby, Ali, Brian, Jessica, Donny, Amanda, Alex, Ben, and Haley.24 Great-grandchildren; Brother: Tom (Marilyn) Byers

Many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.Don will be remembered best for his love of family, faith, and sports. He was born and raised in Omaha. Graduated from Holy Name High School, attended and played baseball at Creighton University and UNO, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He had a 33 year career with the telephone company and retired in 1986.

Services will be held Thursday, 10am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo St. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Mass for the Shut-ins c/o Omaha Serra Clubs or St. Pius X /St. Leo School. The services will be live streamed at the following link: https://heartstreaming.link/Donald-C-Byers

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Service
live streamed at: https://heartstreaming.link/Donald-C-Byers
NE
Dec
24
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. He was always so so friendly around the pius gym and baseball field. He was a good man! Mike jenkins
Dear Byers,
December 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Your dad was a great golfer and fun to be around.
Ruth Sauser-Zbylut
December 26, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with your Family, sorry for the loss of your Dad Don.
John & Nancy Beaver
December 24, 2020
RIP Don Prayers for You Mary and you family Gail
Gail Klein
December 24, 2020
Good Man, Father, and friend. RIP.
Tom O'Hara , Monte O'Hara
December 23, 2020
Hello Deb, I am so sorry to here about your father-in-law especially at this time of year. My prayers are with you and your family.
Diane Glow Stormberg
December 23, 2020
Our prayers are with you Mary and with your family, if you need a neighbor please reach out to us!!
Par and Sue Bachmann
December 23, 2020
Many memories with the Byers family
Kay Starman
December 23, 2020
Both of us knew Don from working at Northwestern Bell Tel Co. A great person. Will be missed by many.
David and Ruth Melena
December 23, 2020
My condolences to the Byers family. Spent plenty of time at their house as a kid. Rest In Peace Mr. Byers. And may you always have a full bowl of shoestring potatoes.
Mark Haniszewski
December 23, 2020
Hey Don sorry to hear of your dad passing. I am sure your family will have a great many memories to relive of a life well lived. Deepest Sympathies.
Jay Wheeler
December 23, 2020
Mary Ellen, So sorry to hear about Don. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Joseph and Cheryle Dougherty
December 22, 2020
You will be remembered with smiles
Carters cheri jerald
December 22, 2020
Such a nice man. I worked with him at NWB. Good telephone man!
Judy Weis
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss to all the family. I miss our Cedar Hills days.
Lyle and Pam Olsen
December 22, 2020
Mary Ellen I am so very sorry to hear about Don. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Rose M Leonard
December 22, 2020
Mr. Byers had influenced me growing up and I admired him as a parent and family man
Jerry Solis
December 21, 2020
