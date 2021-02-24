Carter, Donald H. (Laflin)
November 17, 1930 - February 20, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Rose "Mickey"; twins, Louis and Mary; daughter, Susie; son, Art; granddaughter, Michelle; parents, Hugh Laflin and Juanita and Tilford Carter; 2 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by daughters, Rosie (Fred) Puetz and Donna "Cakie" Cardella; son, Donnie Carter; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Sutton.
VISITATION following CDC Guidelines, Thursday, February 25th, 5–7pm; FUNERAL: Friday, February 26th, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.