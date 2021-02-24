Menu
Donald H. Carter
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Carter, Donald H. (Laflin)

November 17, 1930 - February 20, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Rose "Mickey"; twins, Louis and Mary; daughter, Susie; son, Art; granddaughter, Michelle; parents, Hugh Laflin and Juanita and Tilford Carter; 2 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by daughters, Rosie (Fred) Puetz and Donna "Cakie" Cardella; son, Donnie Carter; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Sutton.

VISITATION following CDC Guidelines, Thursday, February 25th, 5–7pm; FUNERAL: Friday, February 26th, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
Thoughts Prayers Love and (((HUGS))) for the loss of your dad and grandpa another handsome angel taken up to heaven to dance with the other PRICELESS Angels...Loved and Missed Everyday Hour Minute and Second! R.I.P until we are together again.
Kimberly Rydberg
March 8, 2021
Don & Karen Thienel
February 25, 2021
My deepest thoughts and love to all of you and Uncle Donnie! I always remember him with a smile when I saw him at my grandparents house. I will have to join the service virtually due to health issues but I will be there in spirit.
Leasa Leapley
February 25, 2021
May God take him in his arms to heaven. May his soul and the souls of the faithfully departed through the mercy of God rest in Peace AMEN..
Kathy Roy
February 25, 2021
From the Interior Glass family
February 25, 2021
