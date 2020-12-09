Cherion, Donald George
March 31, 1951 - December 6, 2020
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Caroline and John, and his brother, John Michael. Forever remembered by his wife, Liza; children, Michelle, John (Leah), and Chris; two grandchildren; sister Carleen (James); supportive cousin, Lynn; and brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and family in the Philippines.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel with TIME OF SHARING beginning at 7pm. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Jude's Hospital.
To view a live broadcast of the Time of Sharing, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.