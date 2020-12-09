Menu
Donald George Cherion
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Cherion, Donald George

March 31, 1951 - December 6, 2020

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Caroline and John, and his brother, John Michael. Forever remembered by his wife, Liza; children, Michelle, John (Leah), and Chris; two grandchildren; sister Carleen (James); supportive cousin, Lynn; and brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and family in the Philippines.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel with TIME OF SHARING beginning at 7pm. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Jude's Hospital.

To view a live broadcast of the Time of Sharing, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Dec
10
Service
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
Sorry for the loss of your two brothers Carleen and Jim.
Bernie Slowik
December 10, 2020
Thuy Dudley
December 9, 2020
