Connealy, Donald



July 1, 1962 - October 22, 2020



Age 58, passed away on October 22, 2020. He was born July 1, 1962, to Neil and Joan (Aronson) Connealy in Blair, NE. He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Connealy. Donald is survived by his wife, Tracy Connealy; mother, Joan Connealy; children, Kait (Adam) Shell and Nate (Rachel) Connealy; siblings, Dennis (Janis) Connealy, Ted (Sue) Connealy, Mike (Lea) Connealy, Pat (Shari) Connealy, Paul (Lynette) Connealy, Jean (Tom) Shramek, Kass (Rodney) Bromm; granddaughter, Zoey Grace Shell; in-laws, Rick and Wanda Gibson; sister-in-law, Cheryl Neff; brother-in-law, Kim (Teresa) Gibson; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.



VISITATION is 3-5pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 11am on Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment will be that afternoon in the Tekamah, NE Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cure SMA or the University of Iowa Center for Advancement c/o UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund.



