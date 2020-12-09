Daup, Donald
Age 89, left this earth peacefully on December 4th in Albuquerque, NM. Don was born in Richfield, Nebraska to John and Clara Mae Daup. Don and his bride Ruth made Ralston, NE their home until 1995 when they relocated to Albuquerque, NM. After Ruth's passing in 2008, Don spent several years in Gothenburg, NE until returning to Albuquerque in 2020 where he lived out his final months being well loved and taken care of at A Love for Life. Don joined the US Air Force at the age of 21 and was stationed in Tierra Amarilla, NM, Wyoming, Cape Newenham AFB in Alaska and Offutt AFB in Nebraska where he learned teletype and cryptography. Don was honorably discharged in 1955. In 1958, Don went to work at ConAgra where he was a corporate rate manager until he retired in 1991. Don was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ralston, NE, and coached his children's activities such as baseball, softball, Cub Scouts and Special Olympics
. Don loved to fish, join in family get-togethers and support his grandchildren by attending all of their activities. He took pride in his meticulously organized home and made sure that every blade of crabgrass was removed from his pristine lawn. Don was fond of amusing his family with wise little phrases that remain in their memories forever. The sly smile and twinkle in his eye after he imparted his bit of wisdom created laughter at every family event. He loved cherry pie, making peanut clusters and his famous chocolate chip cookies for family and friends, and Husker football. Don was a cowboy at heart after spending his youth working on his uncle's ranch. Don is survived by his children, Alan Daup and wife Jenny, of Gothenburg, NE; Barbara McRae and husband Jeremy of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Jacquelyn McRae, Jacob McRae, Maddie Daup and Seth Daup. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Ruth Daup and their daughter, Debbie Daup.
SERVICES: will be held at a later date in Nebraska with Don being laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Richfield, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Special Olympics
New Mexico using this link: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/special-olympics-new-mexico-inc/don-daup-memorial-fund
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.