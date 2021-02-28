Diamond, Donald Leon
February 5, 1943 - February 17, 2021
Donald Diamond, age 78, passed away peacefully in Omaha, February 17, 2021. He was born February 5, 1943 to Donald and Josephine Diamond in Council Bluffs, IA. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an outstanding salesman at Lowe's, where he was loved by many. He was a hardworking man, taking pride in everything he accomplished, working all the way up to his passing. Don had a compassionate heart, and was always quick to lighten the mood with his humor. He served in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Cheryl Ellis. He is survived by sons: Matthew (Jaime) Diamond, Bryan Diamond, Nathan (Alyson) Diamond; daughters: Jennifer Diamond, Donna Diamond, DeAnna Naylor; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday, February 23, from 5-7pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, February 24, 10:30am at Standing Stone Bible Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.