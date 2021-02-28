Menu
Donald Leon Diamond
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Diamond, Donald Leon

February 5, 1943 - February 17, 2021

Donald Diamond, age 78, passed away peacefully in Omaha, February 17, 2021. He was born February 5, 1943 to Donald and Josephine Diamond in Council Bluffs, IA. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an outstanding salesman at Lowe's, where he was loved by many. He was a hardworking man, taking pride in everything he accomplished, working all the way up to his passing. Don had a compassionate heart, and was always quick to lighten the mood with his humor. He served in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Cheryl Ellis. He is survived by sons: Matthew (Jaime) Diamond, Bryan Diamond, Nathan (Alyson) Diamond; daughters: Jennifer Diamond, Donna Diamond, DeAnna Naylor; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, February 23, from 5-7pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, February 24, 10:30am at Standing Stone Bible Church.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home

4712 S 82nd St Omaha, NE 68127

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Feb
24
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Standing Stone Bible Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was a favorite of mine at Internal Medicine Healthwest. It was an honor to know him and help care for him over the years. He was one of the good ones.
KRISTINE STORY
March 1, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
So sad to read this late. He was a very helpful, knowledgeable and kind person. Very good neighbor and good salesman. Enjoyed our times together.
Doug Yorty
February 28, 2021
