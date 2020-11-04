Bader, Donald E.
Age 91
Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Betty of Omaha; son, Don (Muriel) of Omaha; daughter, Deb (Linda) of Garden City, KS; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Pete (Val); nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside services will be held at a later date in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials should be directed to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (Omaha) and to the family. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY
1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.