Donald E. Baldwin Sr.
Baldwin, Donald E., Sr.

July 11, 1930 - October 1, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 6th at 10am at St. Bernard Catholic Church (3601 N. 65th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard Catholic Church and School.

To view a live broadcast of the Visitation, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
3601 N. 65th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Cole & family We are so sorry for the loss of your grandfather he will surely be missed.
Jim & Patsy Mischo
October 4, 2020
Scott Crowe
October 4, 2020
We are friends of Sue Morse, one of Don's daughters.
We know that Sue loved her father very much. We are so very sorry for your loss.
John and Lori Snyder
Friend
October 4, 2020
Jim and family we send our condolences to all of you. So very sorry for your loss and my your father now Rest In Peace with the lord =O Mark, Betsy, Megan and Katie
Mark & Betsy Schneider
October 3, 2020
Prayers to the Baldwin family we were members of St Richards church and their family was very loved by all so very sorry for your loss
Teresa Kellner
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Ill miss seeing his smile at the store. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Beth Chandler
October 3, 2020
a loved one
October 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Don's passing. My late husband Terry and his late parents Don and Mary Pat knew Don and his wife since they were also in the floorcovering business. He was a really good man. My parents always enjoyed dealing with him and his business. They even ordered carpet from him for one of their first homes they lived in when my dad retired and they moved to Florida. My deepest condolences to Joanne and all of his family and friends at this time. Thoughts and prayers to you all.
LAURI ROBERTS
October 2, 2020