Foster, Donald L.



March 11, 1937 - January 4, 2022



Donald L. Foster passed away in Papillion, NE. He was born in Logan, NE, and lived in Plattsmouth, NE. Don served in the Army and worked for Union Pacific Railroad and Con Agra. Don enjoyed long drives in the country, tractors, games, and visiting with family. Don was a kind man with a deep, personal faith. He was the beloved husband of Emily D. Foster.



He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. He has one surviving brother, Jesse James Foster, who lives in Oregon. He was also preceded in death by his two children, Dean Hintze and Suzanne Jacobberger. He is survived by his wife, Emily, and 5 children: Todd (Lynn) Hintze, Frank (Diana) Hintze, Judy Hintze, Linda (Mansour) Rad, and Thomas Foster; and many beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, from 2-4pm, at the Bellevue Church of Christ.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 7, 2022.