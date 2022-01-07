Menu
Donald L. Foster
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
Foster, Donald L.

March 11, 1937 - January 4, 2022

Donald L. Foster passed away in Papillion, NE. He was born in Logan, NE, and lived in Plattsmouth, NE. Don served in the Army and worked for Union Pacific Railroad and Con Agra. Don enjoyed long drives in the country, tractors, games, and visiting with family. Don was a kind man with a deep, personal faith. He was the beloved husband of Emily D. Foster.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. He has one surviving brother, Jesse James Foster, who lives in Oregon. He was also preceded in death by his two children, Dean Hintze and Suzanne Jacobberger. He is survived by his wife, Emily, and 5 children: Todd (Lynn) Hintze, Frank (Diana) Hintze, Judy Hintze, Linda (Mansour) Rad, and Thomas Foster; and many beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, from 2-4pm, at the Bellevue Church of Christ.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bellevue Church of Christ
NE
I worked with Don many years ago on the railroad and I remember him as being an unassuming and kindly man.
Bob S
Work
January 8, 2022
All of us loved Don very much and will miss him! Don was a great father and grandfather and he will always be remembered fondly.
The Rad Family
Family
January 7, 2022
