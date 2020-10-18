Birney, Donald G.
June 26, 1944 - October 14, 2020
Survived by wife, Lynn; sons, Eric (Lori), and Nick; sister, Debbie Anderson; brother, David (Betty); nieces; nephews; family; and furry friends, Jaxon and Jagger. Preceded in death by wife, Christine Marmo Birney; parents, Harold and Dorothy; and brother-in-law, David Anderson.
Memorials directed to NHS or Madonna Rehabilitation. VISITATION: from 4-6pm Tuesday, October 20, at Forest Lawn.
FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME
7909 Mormon Bridge Road (402) 451-1000
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.