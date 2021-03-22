Gadbois, Donald ArthurBorn on June 16, 1937 in Littleton, NH. Retired Airforce (MSgt) 1976. Retired Kwik Kafe 2002. Preceded in death by daughter Susan; and son Thomas, Survived by wife Barbara; children, Steven (Leah), Angela, and Maurice (Michele); 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and two on the way.Don passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, with loving family by his side. He was an avid Kansas City Royals baseball fan and passionate about sports in general.Memorials to: Nebraska Med Center College of Nursing, The VFW, or Fire and EMT.VISITATION: Wednesday from 6-8 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 1pm, all at the Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com