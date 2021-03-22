Menu
Donald Arthur Gadbois
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Gadbois, Donald Arthur

Born on June 16, 1937 in Littleton, NH. Retired Airforce (MSgt) 1976. Retired Kwik Kafe 2002. Preceded in death by daughter Susan; and son Thomas, Survived by wife Barbara; children, Steven (Leah), Angela, and Maurice (Michele); 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and two on the way.

Don passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, with loving family by his side. He was an avid Kansas City Royals baseball fan and passionate about sports in general.

Memorials to: Nebraska Med Center College of Nursing, The VFW, or Fire and EMT.

VISITATION: Wednesday from 6-8 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 1pm, all at the Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
I´m sorry to hear Don passed away. I know this time is hard for you & your Family. Prayers for all of you. God bless you all.
Judie Kyler
March 24, 2021
God bless, Mike and Dotty
March 24, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear of Don´s passing. My deepest sympathies to the family.
Maureen Gadbois
March 23, 2021
With deepest sympathy from your other family
The Wally Hein Family
March 23, 2021
so sorry for your loss
Bill Curfman
March 23, 2021
Rest In Peace, Coach. Bob Whitten (Giants `72)
Bob Whitten
March 22, 2021
