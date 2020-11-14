Menu
Donald "Chaco" Hunter III
Hunter, Donald III "Chaco"

January 21, 1960 - November 10, 2020

Longtime US Postal Carrier. Preceded in death by father, Donald "Butch" Hunter II; mother, Rita Hunter; sister, Chrissy Koory. Survived by wife, Paula Hunter; 9 children, Robert (April) Hunter, Heather Hunter, Jenna (Adam) Vail, Faith Swanberg, Alexis (Dalton) Kittelson, Helaina (Anthony) Landers, Mark (Heather) Kittelson, Gracie (Tristan) Calabro and Danesta Kittelson; grandchildren, Garret, Gabrielle, Grant, Lucas, Braelynn, Elle, Tucker, Josephine, Alek, Amelia, Alaina, Andersen, Kai, Hadley, Konner, Max, Athena, Bella, Maverick, Jax, Haille, Hannah, Keegan and McKensley; stepmother, Nikki Hunter; sisters, Ruth (Gerald) Handy, Theresa (Dan) Hermida, Mickie (Frank) Albanese, Karla (Scott) Frei, Carolyn (Jim) Stuczynski and Michale (Jeff) Kavan; brothers, Matthew (Michelle) Hunter and Jeff (Kati) Hunter

VISITATION Sunday 2-7pm at Funeral Home. Private Family Services will be held Monday at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Donald's obit and Stream Service. All are welcome to the Graveside Service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Monday at 12noon.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
