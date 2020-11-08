Menu
Donald John Wilde
Wilde, Donald John

October 11, 1935 - November 5, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Harold Wilde and Margaret Strobel; and brothers, Fred and Tim. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Gloria Wilde; children, Cheryl Ann Davis, Thomas Alan Wilde, James Michael Wilde, and Karen Susan Carroll; sister, Mary Strobel; aunt, Dorothy Beck; grandchildren, Ellen Wilde, Aaron Davis, Jenna Davis, Jasper Wilde; many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels. VISITATION: Wednesday, November 11, from 4-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 9am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery following Services.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
