Donald C. Kemper
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Kemper, Donald C.

May 27, 1925 - April 18, 2022

Kemper, Donald C., MSGT. U.S.A., U.S.A.R., U.S.A.F.R. Retired. Born at Shickley, NE on May 27, 1925. Entered into rest in Omaha, NE on April 18, 2022.

Preceded by mother, Meta Kemper; father, Clarence Kemper; Brother-in-law, William Porter. Survived by wife of 68 years, Elaine (Buschmann) Kemper of Omaha, NE; sister, June Porter of Germantown, TN; son, Scott of Union, NE; daughter, Candice (George) Sip of Logan, IA; grandsons: Erich Haas and Joel (Kate) Haas of Omaha, NE; granddaughter, Lena (Nick) Evans of Hickman, NE.

Employed by Northwestern Bell for 36 years. Served in active and reserve military for 41 years.

VISITATION 5-7pm Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Forest Lawn. SERVICE 9am Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morning Star Lutheran Church, Shriners Children's Hospital or Wounded Warriors Family Support of Omaha.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
22
Service
9:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.