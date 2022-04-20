Kemper, Donald C.
May 27, 1925 - April 18, 2022
Kemper, Donald C., MSGT. U.S.A., U.S.A.R., U.S.A.F.R. Retired. Born at Shickley, NE on May 27, 1925. Entered into rest in Omaha, NE on April 18, 2022.
Preceded by mother, Meta Kemper; father, Clarence Kemper; Brother-in-law, William Porter. Survived by wife of 68 years, Elaine (Buschmann) Kemper of Omaha, NE; sister, June Porter of Germantown, TN; son, Scott of Union, NE; daughter, Candice (George) Sip of Logan, IA; grandsons: Erich Haas and Joel (Kate) Haas of Omaha, NE; granddaughter, Lena (Nick) Evans of Hickman, NE.
Employed by Northwestern Bell for 36 years. Served in active and reserve military for 41 years.
VISITATION 5-7pm Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Forest Lawn. SERVICE 9am Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morning Star Lutheran Church, Shriners Children's Hospital
or Wounded Warriors
Family Support of Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.