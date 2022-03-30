Menu
Donald J. Livingston
Livingston, Donald J.

Age 84

Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Frances Livingston. Survived by wife, Shirley; sons, Joseph, Donald and Ian (Carrie) Livingston; 2 grandchildren, Kirsten and Aiden Livingston; sister, Jeannine (Ron) Canuso; nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-7pm, with 5pm Rosary, at Funeral Home. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Military Honors by American Legion Post 331.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
31
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
