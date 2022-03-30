Livingston, Donald J.Age 84Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Frances Livingston. Survived by wife, Shirley; sons, Joseph, Donald and Ian (Carrie) Livingston; 2 grandchildren, Kirsten and Aiden Livingston; sister, Jeannine (Ron) Canuso; nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-7pm, with 5pm Rosary, at Funeral Home. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Military Honors by American Legion Post 331.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com