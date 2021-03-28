Menu
Donald G. Madison
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Madison, Donald G.

December 10, 1930 - March 24, 2021

Preceded in death by beautiful and loving wife of 67 years, Barbara; brothers, Duane and Bill; and daughter-in-law, Christine. Survived by children, Ronald, Debra (Billy) Rape', James, Holly (Bill) McKeeman, and Robert (Michelle); 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandsons; and many more family members and friends. Don shared a love of family and devotion with wife, Barbara. He also enjoyed a lengthy career at Aksarben where he was respected and made many lifelong friendships. He will be missed greatly.

VISITATION Sunday, March 28 from 4-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with a FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, March 29 at 10am.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Just returned from Arizona and was informed that Donnie had died. Our friendship goes back to the late 40's when he and his brother Duane graduated from Tech High. We were co-workers at Ak Sar Ben for many years and neighbors in Westgate in the late 60's and mid-70's. What a great guy Donnie was. I'm going to miss you "Jelly Bean" ! May God welcome you into his heavenly kingdom. God be with you, Donnie ! Your long time friend, Jim Kresnik.
Jim Kresnik
April 2, 2021
