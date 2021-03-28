Just returned from Arizona and was informed that Donnie had died. Our friendship goes back to the late 40's when he and his brother Duane graduated from Tech High. We were co-workers at Ak Sar Ben for many years and neighbors in Westgate in the late 60's and mid-70's. What a great guy Donnie was. I'm going to miss you "Jelly Bean" ! May God welcome you into his heavenly kingdom. God be with you, Donnie ! Your long time friend, Jim Kresnik.

Jim Kresnik April 2, 2021