Madison, Donald G.
December 10, 1930 - March 24, 2021
Preceded in death by beautiful and loving wife of 67 years, Barbara; brothers, Duane and Bill; and daughter-in-law, Christine. Survived by children, Ronald, Debra (Billy) Rape', James, Holly (Bill) McKeeman, and Robert (Michelle); 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandsons; and many more family members and friends. Don shared a love of family and devotion with wife, Barbara. He also enjoyed a lengthy career at Aksarben where he was respected and made many lifelong friendships. He will be missed greatly.
VISITATION Sunday, March 28 from 4-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with a FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, March 29 at 10am.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.