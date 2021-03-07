Menu
Donald L. Mauk
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Mauk, Donald L.

January 15, 1945 - March 4, 2021

Father, cook and adventurer, Don was one of eight wonderful children of Raymond and Elizabeth Mauk. Don is survived by his children, Kelly, Joshua, and Christianna Reitmajer; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, March 11, from 5-7pm at the West Center Chapel.

In honor of his love of trees, memorials may be sent to the Arbor Foundation at https://shop.arborday.org/commemorative

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
