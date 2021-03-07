Mauk, Donald L.
January 15, 1945 - March 4, 2021
Father, cook and adventurer, Don was one of eight wonderful children of Raymond and Elizabeth Mauk. Don is survived by his children, Kelly, Joshua, and Christianna Reitmajer; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, March 11, from 5-7pm at the West Center Chapel.
In honor of his love of trees, memorials may be sent to the Arbor Foundation at https://shop.arborday.org/commemorative
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.