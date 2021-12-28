Menu
Donald S. Peters
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Peters, Donald S.

January 10, 1950 - December 26, 2021

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30th from 5pm to 7pm, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 31st at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs Street, Valley, NE. Interment: Prospect Hill, Elkhorn, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
307 E. Meigs Street, Valley, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rita and family, we are so sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed visiting with Don at family reunions. I am sorry I was unaware of his death until today. Sending prayers for all.
Pat Marquis
January 10, 2022
Our love, prayers and condolences to Rita and family on Don's passing. Don was a true gentleman and friend. He is greatly missed. Attached is a photo of Don and his faithful songbird Bonanza 13 Lima on the day Don flew us to Beatrice for the eclipse in August 2017. A great man who left many great memories!
Tom and Dianna Zoucha
Friend
December 28, 2021
Don was a good man and a good friend. Our sincere sympathy to Rita and the family.
Mike & Barb List
Friend
December 28, 2021
Mike and Krisi Kult and family
December 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you Rita and your family.
Carol Leo
Friend
December 28, 2021
My thought and prayers are with you and your family at this time of sorrow.
Sharon Heaton
December 28, 2021
Thoughts and prayers and love to Brenda and family on the loss of your Dad. May he Rest In Peace.
Virginia Cuevas-Smisek and family
December 28, 2021
