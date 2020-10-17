Riggenbach, Donald Ray



Donald Ray Riggenbach, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Omaha, NE, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 77 years old.



Riggenbach is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jan; three children, Barb Farho (Jim), David Riggenbach and Kelly Sampson (John); and grandchildren, Lea Farho (Randy Timm), Nate Farho (Carmen Ochoa), Matthew Farho, Jackson Farho, Ryan Sare, Brady Sare; step-grandchildren, Bella and Javy Sampson; his only sibling, Jean Stanley (Dennis) of Socorro, NM, and many cousins.



Don was born on May 16, 1943, in Emporia, KS, near his parent's home in Hartford, the youngest of two children of Raymond and Helen Riggenbach.



Family was his priority and the greatest joy of his life. He loved spending time with his kids, enjoying their 4-H activities when they were growing up; taking train trips and enjoying musical performances, plays and school activities with his grandchildren; kayaking at DeSoto Bend with family; bringing trivia quizzes to holiday gatherings; and enjoying his favorite meal of enchiladas with those he loved. Wife, Jan, perfected her own recipe, but he knew all of the best restaurants, too, in any city he visited.



Later in life when he was less physically agile but still technologically adept, he continued to interact with his children and grandchildren through texting, sharing articles of interest and playing online word games.



A respected journalist, Don had a 58-year career as a newspaper reporter and editor, speechwriter and published essayist.



After a college internship with the Roswell Daily Record in Roswell, NM, Riggenbach started his career as City Editor of the Coffeeville Journal in Coffeeville, KS. After various jobs in several communities, including County Bureau Chief in Ruidoso, NM, and a return to the Roswell Daily Record as Public Affairs Writer, he moved to Omaha for a position at Northwestern Bell where he worked for fifteen years before becoming a full-time freelancer, allowing him to work from a home office on the families' acreage north of Glenwood, IA, a move made in 1976 and a home lasting until 2012 when Don's Parkinson's disease necessitated a move back to Omaha, NE.



Don loved all of nature, but particularly trees and birds. Glenwood was the place Don and Jan realized their dreams – acres of land for Jan to grow vegetables and flowers, a Word Barn for both of them to write, and a gazebo and a screen house for picnics with family, friends, and gardener groups.



Throughout Don's long freelance career, he wrote for officers of U.S. West (Qwest), 3M, Public Service Company of New Mexico and the President of the International Chamber of Commerce, among others. After his retirement, he authored many articles and op-ed pieces for publications, including The Washington Post, The Des Moines Register, Training Online, Publisher's Auxiliary and the Omaha World-Herald.



Although he lost some of his physical ability in later years, he never lost his wit or keen sense of humor. His absence will leave an incredible hole in the hearts of his family and friends but his impact on their lives will remain. He will be most missed for his remarkable ability to both inform and inspire through his writing and his engaged and loving interest in the lives of his family and friends.



A private family celebration of life service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.