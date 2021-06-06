Schnackenberg, Donald L. "Spook"June 10, 1940 - November 12, 2020Age 80. Lost his battle with COVID on November 12, 2020. He was born to the late Herman and Verna (Rhoades) Schnackenberg in Boise, ID on June 10, 1940. Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired a boilermaker.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Gathers; and siblings, Edith Haugstead, Betty Schnackenberg and John Schnackenberg. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jan Schnackenberg; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Karen Schnackenberg, and David and Rebecca Schnackenberg; sister, Carol Gilardin; grandchildren, Rubin Gathers (Rachel) and Hannah Gathers; nieces; nephews; and cousins.MEMORIAL SERVICE will be on Saturday, June 12, at 2pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Hazel Dell Cemetery.HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com