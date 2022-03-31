Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Ellis Schuler
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus
Send Flowers
Schuler, Donald Ellis

June 25, 1937 - March 30, 2022

VISITATION: Saturday, April 2, 10-11am, with 11am FUNERAL SERVICE, at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus, 2617 S 114th St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, April 4, 10am, Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Master or 40&8 Voiture 1018 Nebraska Nursing School Scholarship.

To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus
2617 S 114th St., NE
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus
2617 S 114th St., NE
Apr
4
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Cemetery
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.