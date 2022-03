Schuler, Donald EllisJune 25, 1937 - March 30, 2022VISITATION: Saturday, April 2, 10-11am, with 11am FUNERAL SERVICE, at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus, 2617 S 114th St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, April 4, 10am, Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Master or 40&8 Voiture 1018 Nebraska Nursing School Scholarship.To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com