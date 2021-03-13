Shult, Donald E. PHD
March 9, 1929 - March 8, 2021
After a short illness, Don died peacefully with his wife of 60 years at his side. Survived by wife Dona, children Bob Shult, Kathy (Greg) Hagen, and Tom (Theresa) Shult and grandchildren Andrew Hagen, Kristine Hagen, Nolan Shult and Don Shult.
Don was a non-combat veteran of the Korean War. Don graduated from Western Illinois University in 1957 and later earned his Doctorate in physics from University of Nebraska. Don taught Physics at University of Omaha and UNO for 30 years. Don's proudest achievements were the success of his students and was honored to receive the UNO Teaching in Excellence Award in 1984. During Don's career he gave talks on energy conservation and received many awards for his research. During retirement, Don and Dona loved golf, traveling and time with their family.
SERVICES with close family members only. In keeping with Don's life long love of science and teaching, he made arrangements for his body to be donated to further the education of the next generation of medical experts.
Memorials to UNO Physics Department Fund for Excellence: https://nufoundation.org/fund/01076500/
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.