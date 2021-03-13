Menu
Donald E. Shult Ph.D.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Shult, Donald E. PHD

March 9, 1929 - March 8, 2021

After a short illness, Don died peacefully with his wife of 60 years at his side. Survived by wife Dona, children Bob Shult, Kathy (Greg) Hagen, and Tom (Theresa) Shult and grandchildren Andrew Hagen, Kristine Hagen, Nolan Shult and Don Shult.

Don was a non-combat veteran of the Korean War. Don graduated from Western Illinois University in 1957 and later earned his Doctorate in physics from University of Nebraska. Don taught Physics at University of Omaha and UNO for 30 years. Don's proudest achievements were the success of his students and was honored to receive the UNO Teaching in Excellence Award in 1984. During Don's career he gave talks on energy conservation and received many awards for his research. During retirement, Don and Dona loved golf, traveling and time with their family.

SERVICES with close family members only. In keeping with Don's life long love of science and teaching, he made arrangements for his body to be donated to further the education of the next generation of medical experts.

Memorials to UNO Physics Department Fund for Excellence: https://nufoundation.org/fund/01076500/
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers are with Aunt Dona and all of you. Sending my love!
Teri (Woodworth) Sikes
March 16, 2021
My deep and sincere sympathy to Dona and the entire family. My love to all and wish we could all be together. From our families to yours!! God Bless!
Joan Woodworth
March 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. I was so sorry to hear the news from Mom. I have such fond memories of Uncle Don and spending time with all of you. I'm sending my love and prayers to you all.
Jean (Woodworth) Boddy
March 16, 2021
Dona, John and I had so much fun playing golf with you and Don in couples league. Many fond memories of golf and dinners after ! My thoughts and prayers are with you in such a sad time.
Mary Kay Hrupek
March 14, 2021
Dona, so sorry hear about Don. I often remember the good times we had, golfing, eating together at the casino, and just visiting. Prayers to you and your family, Love, Mary Jo
Mary Jo Bueltel
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Dr. Shult from my time at UNO many years ago. He was an excellent teacher, but I remember his kindness most. One example I will always remember was when I was a freshman, freaking out about college physics, he kindly suggested I come to his office and he said he knew something which would help. After I sat down, he pulled out a bag of peanut M&Ms for me! He was right - they did help. Such a caring, kind and smart man. So very glad he was my teacher.
Kelly Wolterman
March 13, 2021
Dona and Family-so sorry for your loss. Don was a wonderful guy. I had the privilege to know him as a family friend and as a professor. He excelled at both.
Jacquie Montag
March 13, 2021
I was one of the fortunate UNO students who had Dr Shult as a teacher for two semesters. Being in his class will always be one of my favorite memories of my college days. He made physics fun and understandable and had many examples of how it was relevant to everyday life. It´s a testament to his impact on his students that more than forty years after, I still remember him well. I was blessed to have known him.
Kris Davenport Burke
March 13, 2021
