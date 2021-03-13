I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Dr. Shult from my time at UNO many years ago. He was an excellent teacher, but I remember his kindness most. One example I will always remember was when I was a freshman, freaking out about college physics, he kindly suggested I come to his office and he said he knew something which would help. After I sat down, he pulled out a bag of peanut M&Ms for me! He was right - they did help. Such a caring, kind and smart man. So very glad he was my teacher.

Kelly Wolterman March 13, 2021