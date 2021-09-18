Smith, Donald K.
November 22, 1930 - September 11, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Marie; daughter-in-law, Susan Smith; grandson, Timothy Smith. Survived by wife, Leona; sons, Mark, Dave (Tamara), Brian (Kathy), Don (Susan), Dale (Sharon), Jim (Glee); 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION begins Sunday 5pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Monday 10:30am St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.