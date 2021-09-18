Menu
Donald K. Smith
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Smith, Donald K.

November 22, 1930 - September 11, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Marie; daughter-in-law, Susan Smith; grandson, Timothy Smith. Survived by wife, Leona; sons, Mark, Dave (Tamara), Brian (Kathy), Don (Susan), Dale (Sharon), Jim (Glee); 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION begins Sunday 5pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Monday 10:30am St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
19
Service
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
20
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Dear Dave and family, I am so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. May he rest in peace and God bless you all with His peace. I had hoped to pay my respects at the services but saw today that I missed them. You are in my thoughts and prayers, Jill
Jill DiLorenzo Brayfield
September 21, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 20, 2021
Jan and Jerry Dickmeyer
September 19, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 18, 2021
