Donald R. "Donnie" Speckmann
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Speckmann, Donald R. "Donnie"

July 5, 1963 - March 13, 2021

Donnie was a lifelong resident of Omaha, NE. He was a hard worker and a skilled tradesman. Donnie was a loving son, brother and loyal friend. He was a proud father and grandfather who was highly respected and was loved by those closest to him. Donnie will forever be missed and is resting in peace now with Mom and Dad "Grandma and Grandpa."

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10am-12noon, at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to Don's family and friends. You have all my sympathy. RIP dear Donnie.
Pam Tillson Godfrey
March 22, 2021
I´d like to give my condolences to Don´s family... May you RIP my old friend...
Judy Gibbs (McClenahan)
March 20, 2021
A one of a kind real MAN. He made me laugh and he made me cry a few times. But most of all.he touched my heart and life and will.always be there. When Donnie is your friend you know you have a real friend, even when he's grouchy. I am forever thankful for knowing you and having you in my life. It was too brief. Forever I will treasure the gifts you gave me.
Now kick back and sit up there looking down on us and get to laughing. You know we are going to be messing something up.. Love always your Friend, GypsC

May all the memories give us strength and make us smile as we learn to go on without you here. May your family know what you will tell them when they come to you for advice in your .absence.
GypsC Ann Gentle Glass
Friend
March 19, 2021
This is so very sad to hear and he was so young. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I have many great memories of Donnie. I am sure he will be missed by many.
Sherry Ann Beglin
March 19, 2021
You have our sympathy.
Gale and Julie Miller
March 19, 2021
I send my condolences to Dons family and you are in our prayers in your time of need.
Pam Bekowitz
March 19, 2021
Heartbreaking to here of Donnie's passing. Sending love and prayers to the family. Donnie was an amazing person who always kept us laughing. Will cherish the memories of the many fun times.
Kimberly Grantham
March 18, 2021
Worked with Don for about a month in 2012 learned a lot about fixing a old house had fun while learning Got to drive the GMC pickup also was good to get to know Don will be missed
Dave Lauman
March 18, 2021
Anyone that knows me knows that Donnie is the "Love of my Life". Donnie would have lived the fullest in the Old West. He had old school values and loyalty to those he loved - Loyaltt that was devoted and filled with affection. His family meant the world to him and he was very proud of them all, especially his grand daughter and niece and nephew. His son Matt was his greatest joy and Donnie was the best Father he knew how to be, he wants the world Matt as any father would. I write this with a broken heart but knowing he is at peace and with his Dad, Mom and Aunt gives me strength. Rest in Peace my Love.
Shelley Fuehrer
March 18, 2021
My sympathy's to everyone who shared in his life.my heart goes out to you Matt. Much love,rest in peace Don.
Chuck Armstrong
March 17, 2021
