A one of a kind real MAN. He made me laugh and he made me cry a few times. But most of all.he touched my heart and life and will.always be there. When Donnie is your friend you know you have a real friend, even when he's grouchy. I am forever thankful for knowing you and having you in my life. It was too brief. Forever I will treasure the gifts you gave me.

Now kick back and sit up there looking down on us and get to laughing. You know we are going to be messing something up.. Love always your Friend, GypsC



May all the memories give us strength and make us smile as we learn to go on without you here. May your family know what you will tell them when they come to you for advice in your .absence.

GypsC Ann Gentle Glass Friend March 19, 2021