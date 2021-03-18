Speckmann, Donald R. "Donnie"
July 5, 1963 - March 13, 2021
Donnie was a lifelong resident of Omaha, NE. He was a hard worker and a skilled tradesman. Donnie was a loving son, brother and loyal friend. He was a proud father and grandfather who was highly respected and was loved by those closest to him. Donnie will forever be missed and is resting in peace now with Mom and Dad "Grandma and Grandpa."
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10am-12noon, at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.