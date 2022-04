Stortz, Rev. Donald L.



November 17, 1938 - May 24, 2021



MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, June 26, at 10:30am at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street, Omaha NE 68104. Memorials in his name can be sent to: Saint Ludger Academy; Conception Seminary College; Dignity Washington Inc.; or Creighton University.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 26, 2021.