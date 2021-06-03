Father Don is survived by nephews, Edward Schwartz of Omaha, NE and Joel Schwartz of Creighton, NE; and nieces, Mary Smalley of Norfolk, NE and Jean Rempfer of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Mildred Schwartz and Janith Stortz.
MEMORIAL MASS Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:30am at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street, Omaha NE 68104. Memorials in his name can be sent to: Saint Ludger Academy,, Conception Seminary College, Dignity Washington, Inc. or Creighton University.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
4 Entries
Today Willie and I are celebrating our 42 anniversary. Father Don was the priest that married us while he was at Platte Center
. We were searching for him to give him a call and found out that he recently passed away. Our sincere condolences to his family. We have such fond memories of him and his smile. God bless.
Karla and Willie Henggeler
Friend
July 21, 2021
I extend my condolences to Fr Don´s family, his Holy Family community & his brother priests. He wasn´t afraid to preach the Gospel as he had come to know it, making many uncomfortable as he called out for justice for those unheard & unwelcome by the institutional church. He heard the invitation of Pope Francis to be amongst the sheep of his flock. Fr Don received the Grace of being a wounded healer, like Henri Nouwen. Rest In Peace, faithful servant! If dogs go to heaven, I´m sure Frankie met you at the gate.
Carla Nielson
Friend
June 25, 2021
Father don had the most exciting homalies I knew him when he was at cathedral I tried to make every one of his masses he was a very loving and gifted priest I really miss him. Go in peace my friend and rest you will not be forgotten
james heffernan
Friend
June 5, 2021
My sympathy to Father Don's Family. While he was Priest at Platte Center, NE he worked to make our church building handicap accessible -a much needed improvement-
that many parish members use and enjoy today.