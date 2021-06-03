Stortz, Rev. Donald L.



November 17, 1938 - May 24, 2021



Father Don is survived by nephews, Edward Schwartz of Omaha, NE and Joel Schwartz of Creighton, NE; and nieces, Mary Smalley of Norfolk, NE and Jean Rempfer of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Mildred Schwartz and Janith Stortz.



MEMORIAL MASS Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:30am at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street, Omaha NE 68104. Memorials in his name can be sent to: Saint Ludger Academy,, Conception Seminary College, Dignity Washington, Inc. or Creighton University.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.