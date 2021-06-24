Menu
Rev. Donald L. Stortz
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Stortz, Rev. Donald L.

November 17, 1938 - May 24, 2021

Father Don is survived by nephews, Edward Schwartz of Omaha, and Joel Schwartz of Creighton, NE; and nieces, Mary Smalley of Norfolk NE, and Jean Rempfer of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Mildred Schwartz and Janith Stortz.

MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, June 26, at 10:30am at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street, Omaha NE 68104. Memorials in his name can be sent to: Saint Ludger Academy; Conception Seminary College; Dignity Washington, Inc.; or Creighton University.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Saint Pius X Catholic Church
6905 Blondo Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
