Stortz, Rev. Donald L.



November 17, 1938 - May 24, 2021



Father Don is survived by nephews, Edward Schwartz of Omaha, and Joel Schwartz of Creighton, NE; and nieces, Mary Smalley of Norfolk NE, and Jean Rempfer of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Mildred Schwartz and Janith Stortz.



MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, June 26, at 10:30am at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street, Omaha NE 68104. Memorials in his name can be sent to: Saint Ludger Academy; Conception Seminary College; Dignity Washington, Inc.; or Creighton University.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.