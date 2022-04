Tiller, Rev. Donald F.



December 5, 2020



Rev. Donald F. Tiller, a long time resident of Omaha, passed away on December 5 in Ft. Worth, TX. During his life he was a minister of Disciples of Christ and a Omaha World Herald employee. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; and 3 brothers. He is survived by children, David (Joni) Tiller, Charlene Tiller, Barbara (Marc) Harrison, Gayle (Randy) Ness, James (Debbie) Tiller; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.



Memorial Service to be in the spring.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.