Donald R. Vap
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Vap, Donald R.

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Donald R. Vap, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 in Sanibel, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Jan Vap; children, Kristi Rodgers and husband Bruce; step grandson, Ehrich Rodgers and Mark Vap and wife Colleen; grandson, Joshua Vap; brothers, Joseph Vap and wife Pam and Ronald Vap and wife Rhonda; brother-in-law's, Robert and wife Coleen and Chuck and wife Lorna; sister-in-law, Mary Kober; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Grace. Please see the Hodges Kiser Funeral Home website for additional information: www.kiserfh.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Vap's passing. I saw him for many years and he was the only doctor who was able to diagnose my problem and treat it successfully. There are no words to describe how wonderful I thought he was and have talked about him for years. I am so sorry for your loss...he was an amazing doctor and always had such a fun and kind demeanor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP Dr. Vap.
Susan Markey
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry to read of your loss Dr. Vap our "go to" wisdom tooth extraction expert. More importantly he repaired our 4 year old daughter's broken maxilla the day after an Easter Sunday accident. He totally reassured her, my husband and myself with his soothing Donald Duck impression done behind his surgical mask! What a good guy!!!!!!
Mary Ehlers-Omaha
December 15, 2020
