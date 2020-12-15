I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Vap's passing. I saw him for many years and he was the only doctor who was able to diagnose my problem and treat it successfully. There are no words to describe how wonderful I thought he was and have talked about him for years. I am so sorry for your loss...he was an amazing doctor and always had such a fun and kind demeanor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP Dr. Vap.

Susan Markey December 15, 2020