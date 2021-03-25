Vrbka, Dr. Donald H.December 30, 1930 - March 23, 2021Dr. Donald H. Vrbka, age 90, of Omaha passed away peacefully from stomach cancer at his home on March 23 surrounded by family. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather.Don was born in Rising City, Nebraska on December 30, 1930. He graduated from Gresham High School where he was active in sports. He served in the Air Force for four years achieving the rank of Airman 1st Class and was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Doane College where he participated on the track team and in Delta Kappa Pi fraternity.In 1959 he married Margaret (Peg) Hastreiter of Humphrey, Nebraska at St. Francis Catholic Church and they would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year. To this union were born four children: Carmen, Gregory, Caroline and Claudette.In 1963 he graduated with honors from Oklahoma State University with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. He practiced veterinary medicine with Dr. N. L. Ditman in Winside, Nebraska from 1963 -1972 then at Augustin Brothers Feedlot in Shelby, Nebraska. In 1979 he established Platte ValleyVeterinary Clinic in Columbus, Nebraska with Dr. John Claus. They were joined in 1990 by Dr. PhilBuhman.Don was active in numerous clubs and volunteer organizations including: Catholic Prison Ministry, St.Bonaventure Men's Choir, Knights of Columbus (4th degree), Nebraska Veterinarian Association (President 1993), Elks Club, Rotary Club, Cursillo Movement, Church lector, CCD instructor, Columbus Dance Club, and Toastmasters. He was chairman of Winside Old Settlers Centennial Celebration with over 10,000 in attendance. Honors include Nebraska Veterinarian of the Year and Columbus Telegram Father of the Year.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vrbka and Tillie (Sedlak) Vrbka Navratil; brothers, Leonard (Lois) Vrbka, Raymond (Betty) Vrbka and Laverne Vrbka; brothers-in-law, Pat Patterson,Carroll (Susan) Hastreiter, Gene Hastreiter; sisters-in-laws, Bonnie (Lloyd) Whipple, and Lou Ann Hastreiter.Survivors include wife, Margaret "Peg" Vrbka; sister, Evelyn Patterson; brothers, Gary (Candy) Vrbka and Bob (Dottie) Vrbka; sisters-in-law, Leona Hastreiter and Polly Vrbka; and brother-in-law, Tony (Elka) Hastreiter. He is also survived by his children: Carmen (Charles) of East Lyme, CT; Greg (Nancy) Vrbka, Caroline (Ralph) Juliano, and Claudette Vrbka, all of Omaha; grandchildren: Alissa Mebus (Nikhil Sikand), Rachael Mebus (Julian Casteneda), Paige Mebus (T. J.Jann), Olivia and Nicholas Vrbka, and Joseph and Jack Juliano; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March, 27, 2021, 10am, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Columbus, NE. Masks required. The Mass will be broadcasted live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. Celebrants: Reverend Mike Swanton and Reverend Tom Weisbecker. In lieu of ?owers family requests memorials to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.