Donald W. Kalal
Kalal, Donald W.

August 22, 1928 - October 14, 2020

Age 92

Preceded in death by his parents, Harry Kalal and Agnes Nelson Kalal; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dwight Lorimer and Alice Lorimer; brother, Ken Kalal and wife Catherine. Survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Jackie; sister, Elaine Blacketer (John); sister-in-law, Dorothy McGinnis; sons, Wayne Kalal (Ann), Rich Kalal (Kathy) Jim Kalal (Pam) Kevin Kalal (Peggy); daughter, Elaine Stoner (Chad); 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.

Many loving nieces and nephews.

Don retired from Northwestern Bell and the United States Navy and Reserves.

He performed in numerous productions at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and brought joy to so many with his beautiful voice and incredible sense of humor. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and the staff at Oxbow Living Center for their incredible care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to be directed by the family.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
