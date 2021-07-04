Menu
Donna L. Ayres
Ayres, Donna L.

She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family, pets, gardening and cooking. She was born a farmgirl, and was hardworking and excelled at everything she ever did. To her family and most anyone that knew her, she was considered one of a kind, and an angel on this earth. She will be sorely missed!!

Preceded in death by husband, Bill Ayres; and son, Jeffrey Ayres. Survived by daughter, Andrea Dabney (husband Derek Dabney); son, John Ayres (wife Crystal Ayres); granddaughter, Jessica Hudson; grandsons, William and Colton Helfenbein; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Any cards/memorials to be sent to either John Ayres or Andrea Dabney.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Donna´s passing.
Dennis Adams
July 4, 2021
