She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family, pets, gardening and cooking. She was born a farmgirl, and was hardworking and excelled at everything she ever did. To her family and most anyone that knew her, she was considered one of a kind, and an angel on this earth. She will be sorely missed!!



Preceded in death by husband, Bill Ayres; and son, Jeffrey Ayres. Survived by daughter, Andrea Dabney (husband Derek Dabney); son, John Ayres (wife Crystal Ayres); granddaughter, Jessica Hudson; grandsons, William and Colton Helfenbein; and 7 great-grandchildren.



Any cards/memorials to be sent to either John Ayres or Andrea Dabney.



