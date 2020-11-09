Janowski, Donna D.
July 16, 1935 - November 5, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Richard "Dick" Janowski; parents, Clifford and Edith Derowitsch; brother, Denny Derowitsch; and brother-in-law, Orval Davidson. Survived by children, Joe (Terri) Janowski, Jeff (Tammi) Janowski, and Jill (John) Dohse; grandchildren, Jake (Dara) Janowski, Shelby (Cody) Sedlacek, Cameron (Lindsey) Dohse, and Allison Dohse; great-grandson, Jeter Janowski; sister, Junette Davidson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, November 12, 5-7pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, November 13, 10:30am at St Gerald Lakeview Chapel, 78th and Lakeview-Ralston. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials requested to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.