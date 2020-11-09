Menu
Donna D. Janowski
Janowski, Donna D.

July 16, 1935 - November 5, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Richard "Dick" Janowski; parents, Clifford and Edith Derowitsch; brother, Denny Derowitsch; and brother-in-law, Orval Davidson. Survived by children, Joe (Terri) Janowski, Jeff (Tammi) Janowski, and Jill (John) Dohse; grandchildren, Jake (Dara) Janowski, Shelby (Cody) Sedlacek, Cameron (Lindsey) Dohse, and Allison Dohse; great-grandson, Jeter Janowski; sister, Junette Davidson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, November 12, 5-7pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, November 13, 10:30am at St Gerald Lakeview Chapel, 78th and Lakeview-Ralston. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials requested to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St Gerald Lakeview Chapel
78th and Lakeview-Ralston 68124
Sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Brian Williamson
November 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Donna was a dear friend and will be dearly missed.
Jane and Bob Patterson
November 7, 2020