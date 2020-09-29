Dean, Donna F.
September 21, 1937 - September 27, 2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by husband, LeRoy; son, Michael; sisters, Waunetta, Carol. Survived by children, Susan (Chris) Ganow, Sally (Roy) Berke, Robert; five grandchildren; brother, Jerry Zimmerman; family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, 12-1pm, at church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, at Northwest Hills United Church of Christ, 9334 Fort St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorials to Northwest Hills United Church of Christ.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.