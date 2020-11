Mathiasen, Donna Faye



June 26, 1934 - November 1, 2020



Donna Faye Mathiasen, age 86, passed away in Omaha, NE, on November 1, 2020. She was born to the late Thomas Fastenau and Andrea Fastenau-Petersen, in Bertrand, NE, on June 26, 1934.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Niels Mathiasen, Sr.; daughters, Sheila Fastenau and Delona Mathiasen; sisters, Lois Rasler and Wilma Bandy.



She is survived by her children: Linda (Frank) Meskimen-Herrera, Robert (Anne) Meskimen, Annette (Bernie) Cook, Michael Wiggins, Niels (Debbie) Mathiasen, Jr., and Arthur James (Laura) Mathiasen; 24 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; twin brothers, Sterling and Stanley (Nel) Fastenau; brother, Herbert (Carl) Petersen-Hernandez.



VISITATION: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10-11am, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A FUNERAL SERVICE will follow at 11am, also at the funeral home. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME



4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.