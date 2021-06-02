Menu
Donna Mae E. Foote
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Foote, Donna Mae E.

May 1, 1926 - May 30, 2021

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Judy; great-grandson, Mickael Hernandez-Foote; sisters: Amelia Young, Doris Wilkinson and Beulah Wilson; brothers: David, Merle, Donald and Gerald Milne. Survived by son, Gary (Melanie) Foote; grandchildren: Trevor (Jamie) Foote, Zachary and Amber Foote; great-grandchildren: Zoey, Ethan, Jayce'on, Jaydon, Javier and Jacoby Foote, all of Omaha; sister-in-law, Doris Milne of Creighton, NE; brother-in-law, Leland (Leota) Foote of Lincoln, NE, and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 3rd, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 4th, 10:30am, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby Street.

Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Jun
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
5410 Corby Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
