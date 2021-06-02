Foote, Donna Mae E.



May 1, 1926 - May 30, 2021



Preceded in death by parents; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Judy; great-grandson, Mickael Hernandez-Foote; sisters: Amelia Young, Doris Wilkinson and Beulah Wilson; brothers: David, Merle, Donald and Gerald Milne. Survived by son, Gary (Melanie) Foote; grandchildren: Trevor (Jamie) Foote, Zachary and Amber Foote; great-grandchildren: Zoey, Ethan, Jayce'on, Jaydon, Javier and Jacoby Foote, all of Omaha; sister-in-law, Doris Milne of Creighton, NE; brother-in-law, Leland (Leota) Foote of Lincoln, NE, and many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Thursday, June 3rd, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 4th, 10:30am, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby Street.



Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.