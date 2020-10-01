Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna J. Stock
Stock, Donna J.

July 26, 1933 - September 29, 2020

Age 87, of Murdock, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Clara (Neuman) Vogler; and husband, Richard Stock. Survived by children, Pam (Allan) Campbell of MN, Jeff Stock of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ben (Nicole) Campbell, Stacey (Matt) Noa, Alex (Chrissy) Campbell, and Whitney (Chris) Zaleski; great-grandchildren, Brodi and Tegan Campbell; Campbell, Caden and Molly Noa; Parker and Sutton Campbell; brother, Don Vogler of Louisville, NE.

Private family graveside service at Callahan Cemetery on Oct. 3, 2020. PUBLIC VISITATION: Friday, October 2, 2020, from 1-8pm, with family greeting friends 6-8pm. For the health and safety of all, masks and social distancing will be required while in the building. Memorial to Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Murdock, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home

Elmwood, NE | (402) 994-6575
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.