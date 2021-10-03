Jensen, Donna J.Age 88 - September 30, 2021Valley, NE. Preceded in death by husbands, Marcus "Bud" Buckley and Francis Jensen; brother, Bob Houck; and sister Opal Clark. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Corri Buckley of Omaha, Larry and Rhonda Buckley of Valley NE, and Rob and Tammy Buckley of Fremont, NE; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her dog, Sophie; and many other family members and long-time friends.GRAVESIDE INURNMENT 11:30am Wednesday at Pleasant View Cemetery, Leshara, NE. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222