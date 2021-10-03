Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna J. Jensen
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Jensen, Donna J.

Age 88 - September 30, 2021

Valley, NE. Preceded in death by husbands, Marcus "Bud" Buckley and Francis Jensen; brother, Bob Houck; and sister Opal Clark. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Corri Buckley of Omaha, Larry and Rhonda Buckley of Valley NE, and Rob and Tammy Buckley of Fremont, NE; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her dog, Sophie; and many other family members and long-time friends.

GRAVESIDE INURNMENT 11:30am Wednesday at Pleasant View Cemetery, Leshara, NE. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Inurnment
11:30a.m.
Pleasant View Cemetery
Leshara, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We will always love you Grandma.
Brandon Buckley and Family.
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results