Johnson, Donna Jean (Huntley)
Age 92
Donna Jean (Huntley) Johnson went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo, NE.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phil. She is survived by son, Philip (Shirley) Johnson of Eaton, CO; daughters, Darlene (Steve) Carritt of Milford, NE, and Melinda (Larry) Rasmussen of Mead, NE; and son, John (Dotty) Johnson of Greeley, CO; sister, Judy Honeycutt of Alliance, OH; and sister-in-law, Janice Wallingford of Lincoln, NE; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday, February 26, 2021, from 5-8pm, at Fremont Evangelical Free Church in Fremont. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10am at the Fremont Evangelical Free Church. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will be presenting. Burial will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
.
Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Children's Home.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.