Donna Jean Johnson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE
Johnson, Donna Jean (Huntley)

Age 92

Donna Jean (Huntley) Johnson went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo, NE.

Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phil. She is survived by son, Philip (Shirley) Johnson of Eaton, CO; daughters, Darlene (Steve) Carritt of Milford, NE, and Melinda (Larry) Rasmussen of Mead, NE; and son, John (Dotty) Johnson of Greeley, CO; sister, Judy Honeycutt of Alliance, OH; and sister-in-law, Janice Wallingford of Lincoln, NE; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, February 26, 2021, from 5-8pm, at Fremont Evangelical Free Church in Fremont. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10am at the Fremont Evangelical Free Church. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will be presenting. Burial will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Children's Home.

DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL

751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 | (402) 721-2880

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fremont Evangelical Free Church
Fremont, NE
Feb
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fremont Evangelical Free Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere sympathy to the Johnson family. I had the pleasure of working with DJ at Midland College. She was always pleasant, had a beautiful smile & attitude and enjoyed her work with the students. She loved life and it showed in her actions.
Linda Schuette
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Donna was very special. We worked at MHDC together. She convinced me to go into nursing and wrote me a letter of recommendation. I will always be grateful.
Deb Wiegand
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Praying for your comfort and peace. Donna was a sweet cheerful lady. It was always a joy to visit with her. The love of the Lord shined through her.
Kathy Schaller Prosch
February 25, 2021
Connie and Jerry Shald
February 25, 2021
