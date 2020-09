McClure, Donna K.



July 31, 1947 - September 24, 2020



Omaha. Survived by husband, Dale; children, Shane (Gina), Molly; grandchildren, Jarred, Mikayla, Sophia; brother, David (Joanie) Stineman; family and friends.



VISITATION Monday 9:30-10:30am with CELEBRATION SERVICE at 10:30am at Water's Edge Church 19600 Harrison St. Gretna, NE. Memorials to Water's Edge Church or Together Inc.