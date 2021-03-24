Menu
Donna J. Kendrick
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Kendrick, Donna J.

November 29, 1938 - March 21, 2021

Preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents, Donald and Georgia (Holderbaum) Locke; brothers, Richard, Robert and Wayne (Woody). Survived by: son, Dale Kendrick (Sandy); grandchildren, Derrick (Amanda), Keith (Lindsey) and their children, Bryson and Brystol.

VISITATION: Thursday, March 25, from 5–7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Private Graveside services will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
