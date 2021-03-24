Kendrick, Donna J.
November 29, 1938 - March 21, 2021
Preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents, Donald and Georgia (Holderbaum) Locke; brothers, Richard, Robert and Wayne (Woody). Survived by: son, Dale Kendrick (Sandy); grandchildren, Derrick (Amanda), Keith (Lindsey) and their children, Bryson and Brystol.
VISITATION: Thursday, March 25, from 5–7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Private Graveside services will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.