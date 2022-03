Lesley, Donna F.January 3, 1946 - February 20, 2021Age 75 of Omaha. Preceded in death by son, Jay Thomas Lesley. Survived by husband of 55 years, Neal; daughter, Jolene Dominguez and husband Al; grandchildren, A.J. and Samantha.CELEBRATION of Donna's Life: ­­Friday, February 26, at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave.). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the Church, or to charity of your choice . For more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400