Lesley, Donna F.
January 3, 1946 - February 20, 2021
Age 75 of Omaha. Preceded in death by son, Jay Thomas Lesley. Survived by husband of 55 years, Neal; daughter, Jolene Dominguez and husband Al; grandchildren, A.J. and Samantha.
CELEBRATION of Donna's Life: Friday, February 26, at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave.). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the Church, or to charity of your choice
. For more details, visit:www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.