Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna F. Lesley
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Lesley, Donna F.

January 3, 1946 - February 20, 2021

Age 75 of Omaha. Preceded in death by son, Jay Thomas Lesley. Survived by husband of 55 years, Neal; daughter, Jolene Dominguez and husband Al; grandchildren, A.J. and Samantha.

CELEBRATION of Donna's Life: ­­Friday, February 26, at 10:30am at St. Paul Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave.). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the Church, or to charity of your choice. For more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
13271 Millard Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We were neighbors and our kids played together back in the early 80's. So sorry to read of Donna's death. Our thoughts and many good memories are with Neal and Jolene
Jack and Sharon Wineman
March 10, 2021
The Richter family.
February 25, 2021
You are a awesome lady wife mother grandmother mother-in-law thank you for all the memories and laughs you are going to be missed but never forgotten-RIP-RIH-LOVE YOU ALWAYS-jo al aj sam
Al
February 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of Donna.May you find comfort in her memories.
The Floyd Schlotfeld family
February 24, 2021
Sad loss of a mother, grandmother and great classmate and also a good friend. She will be greatly missed but she has gone to be with her lord and savior.
Leonard Canarsky
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results