Retzlaff, Donna M.
January 23, 1933 - September 22, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Harold; sister, Sally Wiche. Survived by children, Stephen Retzlaff (Cathy), Michael Retzlaff (Angie Velardi), Lisa Johnson (Steve), Bruce Retzlaff (Pam), Lynne Kush (Kevin); 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Dellman.
VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, September 27th, 4pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 2-4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 28th, 11am St. Gerald Lakeview Chapel (7859 Lakeview St.)
Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Gerald's Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association
.
