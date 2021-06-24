Ryan, Donna Rae



April 30, 1933 - June 23, 2021



Donna Rae Ryan, age 88, of Omaha passed away on June 23rd. She was born on April 30, 1933 in Omaha, NE, to Joshua and Mamie Hammond.



Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sr.; and daughter, Pamela Laughlin.



She is survived by her sons: Charles, Jr. (Elsie), David, Mike and Marty (Kristie) Ryan; son-in-law, Jeff Laughlin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family.



VISITATION: Friday, June 25th, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 9:30am, also at the mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.



