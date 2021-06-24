Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Rae Ryan
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Ryan, Donna Rae

April 30, 1933 - June 23, 2021

Donna Rae Ryan, age 88, of Omaha passed away on June 23rd. She was born on April 30, 1933 in Omaha, NE, to Joshua and Mamie Hammond.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sr.; and daughter, Pamela Laughlin.

She is survived by her sons: Charles, Jr. (Elsie), David, Mike and Marty (Kristie) Ryan; son-in-law, Jeff Laughlin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family.

VISITATION: Friday, June 25th, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 9:30am, also at the mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Jun
26
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
April. Cave
July 3, 2021
I will sadly miss Donna. Elsie, Chuck,David and Mike and all of your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Seminara
Friend
June 25, 2021
Guzman family
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results