Scanlan, Donna L.
February 17, 1934 - December 1, 2020
Donna Scanlan of Omaha passed away December 1, 2020 at UNMC from the Covid 19 virus. Donna loved Family, her Catholic faith, Music and being a Nurse.
Born in Lindsay, Nebraska and a graduate of Creighton University, Donna was preceded in death by parents, Lumir and Mary Teresa Ruzicka; brother, Lou Ruzicka Jr.; sisters, Florene Pierson and Mary Bierman. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Bernie Scanlan; daughter, Trish Scanlan; son, Mike Scanlan (Arlis); grandchildren: Ben, Mitch, Kate Fuxa (Colby) and Claire Scanlan; nieces and nephews; and Our Lady of Lourdes Church Choir and Parish Family.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, December 11th from 5pm to 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 12th at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Monday, December 14th at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
