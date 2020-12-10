Oh, Donna. The news of your passing makes me sad. You will be forever in my memory. I will always be grateful for your gift of music to my family and especially my mother. Your last gift to her was playing at her funeral in June. Now you are both together. Thank you for encouraging my music and "allowing" me to grace your choir loft Christmas Eve 1984. I was so excited and scared to death to be joining your choir for Midnight Mass that year. I did not want to disappoint you with my flute playing. I had a lot of fun with you playing weddings, masses and other special events up in the loft. Such lasting memories. You were one-of-a-kind and will be missed. To the Scanlan family: You shared your mom with the entire Omaha community. She was a gift to us all. I am sorry for your loss.

Margaret M Wolf December 2, 2020