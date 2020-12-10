Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna L. Scanlan
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Scanlan, Donna L.

February 17, 1934 - December 1, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, December 11th, from 5pm to 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.), followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 12th, at 10am AT Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Monday, December 14th, at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 S. 32nd Ave., NE
Dec
11
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
NE
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Condolances to my Uncle Bernie, my cousins Trish and Mike from Bruce and Lori Ruzicka. Aunt Donna was the best. I never heard her utter an unkind word about anyone.
Bruce Ruzicka
December 13, 2020
I have known Mrs. Scanlan most of my life. She was always so nice and kind to me. One of the sweetest people I will ever know.
David Carlson
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Donna played piano or organ at our wedding and mom and dads funeral Masses. RIP
Marilyn Wichert Selk
December 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 7, 2020
My friend Charlie and I sang in the Our Lady of Lourdes choir for 33 years, where Donna Scanlan was the organist and choir director the entire time. Donna had been the organist for about 15 (?) years, before we joined the OLL choir. She was one of the best organists in Northeast Nebraska. Donna was highly respected and loved. She was a caring professional and fine musician. We followed her like little ducklings in a row. We will miss her wholeheartedly. I think she is playing organ for the Lord right now.
Elaine Heath
December 6, 2020
Thank you Donna for the many times you played for me as a soloist singer for weddings. Have been thinking about you and will be praying for you and your family. Rest in Peace, dear one!
Paulette Smith
December 3, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Donna´s passing! She was a wonderful, kind musician. Dedicated for many many years. Her music will be missed!
Patti Kidd
December 3, 2020
Oh, Donna. The news of your passing makes me sad. You will be forever in my memory. I will always be grateful for your gift of music to my family and especially my mother. Your last gift to her was playing at her funeral in June. Now you are both together. Thank you for encouraging my music and "allowing" me to grace your choir loft Christmas Eve 1984. I was so excited and scared to death to be joining your choir for Midnight Mass that year. I did not want to disappoint you with my flute playing. I had a lot of fun with you playing weddings, masses and other special events up in the loft. Such lasting memories. You were one-of-a-kind and will be missed. To the Scanlan family: You shared your mom with the entire Omaha community. She was a gift to us all. I am sorry for your loss.
Margaret M Wolf
December 2, 2020
SO SORRY OF DONNA'S PASSING,,,REMEMBERING YEARS OF MUSIC SHE GAVE OUR LADY OF LOURDES PARISH,,, MASS AND WEDDINGS, FUNERALS...MUSICALS OUR PARISH PUT ON, MANY YEARS AGO..... ALWAYS A KIND, FRIEND TO EVERY ONE,,, GOD BLESS HER AND HER FAMILY... DAVID AND BETTIE HOLMES
BETTIE HOLMES
December 2, 2020
Donna was the organist at our wedding. I remember her fondly. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Rosie Matz
December 2, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results