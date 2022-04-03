Stageman, Donna Jean



November 23, 1926 - March 25, 2022



Donna Jean Stageman, age 95, longtime Neola resident, passed away March 25th 2022 at her home at Bethany Heights. Donna was born in Neola, IA, to the late Frank R. and Rowena (Talty) Ring on November 23, 1926. She was united in marriage to Mark Stageman on May 29, 1946.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark in 2004; son, Dennis and wife, Carol; siblings; brothers, Dick and Albert Ring; sisters, Clare Delanty and Linda Ring. Donna is survived by daughter, Jeannie (Jerry) Kulczewski, St. Clair, MI; sons, Mark III (Kathy) Stageman, Council Bluffs, Bill "Beetle" (Debbie) Stageman, Steve "Gus" Stageman, all Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters: Theresa Taylor, Martha (Bernard) Denning, Jeanette (Harry) Long, Frankie Tiarks; brothers, Andy (SaraLee) Ring, Ronnie (Judy) Ring, Ben (Callie) Ring; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2–4pm, at St. Patrick Church, Neola, IA.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.