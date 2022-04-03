Menu
Donna Jean Stageman
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. Patrick Church
Stageman, Donna Jean

November 23, 1926 - March 25, 2022

Donna Jean Stageman, age 95, longtime Neola resident, passed away March 25th 2022 at her home at Bethany Heights. Donna was born in Neola, IA, to the late Frank R. and Rowena (Talty) Ring on November 23, 1926. She was united in marriage to Mark Stageman on May 29, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark in 2004; son, Dennis and wife, Carol; siblings; brothers, Dick and Albert Ring; sisters, Clare Delanty and Linda Ring. Donna is survived by daughter, Jeannie (Jerry) Kulczewski, St. Clair, MI; sons, Mark III (Kathy) Stageman, Council Bluffs, Bill "Beetle" (Debbie) Stageman, Steve "Gus" Stageman, all Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters: Theresa Taylor, Martha (Bernard) Denning, Jeanette (Harry) Long, Frankie Tiarks; brothers, Andy (SaraLee) Ring, Ronnie (Judy) Ring, Ben (Callie) Ring; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2–4pm, at St. Patrick Church, Neola, IA.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. Patrick Church
Neola, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
