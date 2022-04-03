Storm, Donna K.



July 2, 1961 - March 22, 2022



Donna K. Storm, age 60, of Omaha, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine. Donna was born on July 2, 1961 to Donald and Katherine (Spudich) Storm. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ernie.



Donna is survived by daughter, Rebecca Storm (fiancé Tony); brothers, Don (Kathy) and Ron (Judy), both of Bellevue; sister, Ruth of Plattsmouth; nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A special thank you for Donna's care goes to the Emerald Nursing & Rehab staff while she was in residence there and to the staff of Nebraska Medicine while she was hospitalized.



No Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.