Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna K. Storm
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
Storm, Donna K.

July 2, 1961 - March 22, 2022

Donna K. Storm, age 60, of Omaha, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine. Donna was born on July 2, 1961 to Donald and Katherine (Spudich) Storm. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ernie.

Donna is survived by daughter, Rebecca Storm (fiancé Tony); brothers, Don (Kathy) and Ron (Judy), both of Bellevue; sister, Ruth of Plattsmouth; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A special thank you for Donna's care goes to the Emerald Nursing & Rehab staff while she was in residence there and to the staff of Nebraska Medicine while she was hospitalized.

No Services.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.