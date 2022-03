Havekost, Donovan C.February 6, 1927 - March 7, 2022MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, March 28th at 12noon at King of Kings Lutheran Church. Interment: Monday, 2:30pm at Evergreen Memorial Park with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334. Memorials are suggested to the Sheet Metal Workers International Association Apprenticeship Scholarship and Alzheimer's Association To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com