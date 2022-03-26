Menu
Donovan C. Havekost
Havekost, Donovan C.

February 6, 1927 - March 7, 2022

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, March 28th at 12noon at King of Kings Lutheran Church. Interment: Monday, 2:30pm at Evergreen Memorial Park with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334. Memorials are suggested to the Sheet Metal Workers International Association Apprenticeship Scholarship and Alzheimer's Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.
